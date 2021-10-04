Mahesh Manjrekar to make film on Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 12:00 am

'Godse': A film on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has announced that his next film would be based on the life of Nathuram Godse who had assassinated the Father of the Nation. Manjrekar shared the news on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. The film titled Godse will be backed by one of the producers of PM Narendra Modi's biopic, Sandeep Singh, and Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Details

'Godse' would mark third collaboration of Manjrekar and Singh

"The Deadliest Birthday wish ever! Get ready to witness a story no one dared to tell before!" Manjrekar tweeted, sharing the teaser. "The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart," the director added. This will be director Manjrekar and producer Singh's third collaboration under the latter's banner of Legend Global Studio after Swatantra Veer Savarkar and White.

Twitter Post

'A story no one dared to tell before,' says Manjrekar

Information

Filmmakers to present only facts in 'Godse'

Speaking of the film, Singh said Godse deserves to be presented to the audience. It is the one story that he had always wanted to tell ever since he made his first film. While there are various versions of the man behind the assassination of Gandhi, the makers intend to bring out only the facts about the forgotten historical character in the upcoming film.

Quote

Audience should decide 'who is right or wrong,' says Manjrekar

Manjrekar also said they will leave it up to the audience to decide "who is right or wrong." "People do not know much about Godse other than he's the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronize nor want to speak against anyone. We'll leave it to the audience on who is right or wrong," he further said.

The film

'Godse' expected to go on floors next year

The film Godse will be co-produced by Vimal Lahoti, Jay Pandya, and Abhay Verma. While the cast of the upcoming movie has not been decided by the makers yet, the scripting is currently ongoing. The film is likely to go on floors in the second half of next year. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Godse on January 30, 1948.