Daniel Craig to finally get 'Hollywood Walk of Fame' star

Daniel Craig will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon

Actor Daniel Craig has become the latest actor to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The English actor will be dedicated the star, the 2,704th one, in a ceremony to be held on October 6, as per the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Notably, the honor comes days before his last James Bond movie, No Time To Die, releases in America.

Details

Craig's star to be placed at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard

Craig, who played Special Agent 007 in five movies, will become the fourth James Bond actor to be bestowed upon with a Walk of Fame star. Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, David Niven have received it before. In fact, the 53-year-old's star will be placed next to Moore's at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard. Barry Nelson, who played Bond in a TV movie, also has a star.

Event

'No Time To Die' co-star Rami Malek will be present

Calling Craig "a British cultural icon," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said, "Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard." Craig's No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek will be speaking at the ceremony. And, Bond franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will be present as guest speakers.

Movie

The Bond movie opened here on September 30

Notably, Malek plays antagonist Lyutsifer Safin in the new Bond flick. It also features Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, and Lea Seydoux. Released in the theaters in India on September 30, the actioner gained around Rs. 2.25cr at the box office on its first day. It will most likely drop in Maharashtra's theaters once the big screens open there on October 22.

Roles

Craig has 'Knives Out' franchise to lead now

Apart from the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial, Craig has the sequel to the Golden Globe-nominated film Knives Out in the works. Netflix had reportedly greenlit two sequels in the franchise for $450 million. Craig will be joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista in the second movie. The actor will also be seen acting on Broadway, reported Variety.