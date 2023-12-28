'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay-Tiger-Prithviraj's final schedule details are out

By Aikantik Bag 09:49 pm Dec 28, 202309:49 pm

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is slated for Eid 2024 release

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran team up for Ali Abbas Zafar's highly anticipated action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Now, details of their final schedule for the film are out. Starting January 15, 2024, the trio will jet off to international locations to shoot three songs, which will likely include at least one with Sukumaran.

Release date and promotional campaign

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and shared, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been designed in a certain way that gives the director ample...time to work on the post-production." The source further revealed, "It's a pure commercial Hindi film that rides on action, drama, thrill, emotion, and music." The film is set for an Eid 2024 release, with a three-month promotional campaign kicking off with a teaser drop on January 22.

Teaser to be launched in January 2024

According to Pinkvilla, the first teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be unveiled around Republic Day 2024. This adrenaline-pumping glimpse from Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films will be screened alongside the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter in cinemas across India. Over the past few months, Zafar has been meticulously working on the film's edit and is close to locking the first cut.