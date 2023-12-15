'Dunki': SRK to host dinner with distributors-exhibitors before release

By Aikantik Bag 05:01 pm Dec 15, 202305:01 pm

'Dunki' releases on December 21

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama Dunki. A Bollywood Hungama report suggests that King Khan is set to host a lavish dinner for All India Distributors and Key Exhibitors. This strategic move is being hailed as a "masterstroke from SRK to secure a better deal at showcasing." The exclusive dinner aims to strengthen ties with influential stakeholders from major revenue-generating centers, including national chains, single screens, and non-national chains.

SRK and box office clashes: An eternal love story

In the past, Khan's films have clashed with several biggies and have still performed well. As Dunki is pitted against Prabhas's Salaar, fans are monitoring every minute detail of the clash. Khan has consistently outshined his rivals when it comes to securing prime showcasing for his films. The superstar is currently promoting the movie via social media.

'Dunki' advance bookings to open soon

The buzz around Dunki is palpable, as bookings will reportedly open on Saturday. Fans are eagerly awaiting this first-time collaboration between Khan and renowned director, Rajkumar Hirani. The cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, among others. The film releases on December 21.