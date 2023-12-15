'Indian Police Force': Sidharth Malhotra starrer's teaser date is here

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Indian Police Force': Sidharth Malhotra starrer's teaser date is here

By Aikantik Bag 03:47 pm Dec 15, 202303:47 pm

'Indian Police Force' premieres on January 19, 2024

Get ready, Bollywood fans! Sidharth Malhotra has announced the release date for the teaser of his highly anticipated debut web series, Indian Police Force. This thrilling cop drama, directed by the poster boy of the action genre Rohit Shetty, also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Malhotra took to Instagram to share a captivating poster featuring the trio in uniform and revealed that the teaser will drop on Saturday. The series is slated for January 19, 2024 premiere.

2/3

OTT details and Shetty's cop universe

Indian Police Force promises to be a high-octane series with an incredible ensemble cast, including Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar, among others. The series is set to premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. It is a part of Shetty's highly famed cop universe. The director is currently working on Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, also slated to release in 2024.

3/3

Instagram Post