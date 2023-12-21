Box office buzz: 'Dunki' aims for Rs. 30cr opening

'Dunki' box office prediction

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back on celluloid for the third time in 2023 with the dramedy Dunki. After delivering two all-time blockbusters, the anticipation surrounding this film is high and as per early reviews, the project is on the right track. Unlike Pathaan and Jawan, this film is not a pan-India offering, hence speculations are on surrounding its box office potential.

Khan-Hirani: A highly anticipated combo

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is set to mint Rs. 30 crore on the opening day on Thursday. Hirani films generally pick up with positive word of mouth, hence the film will shift gears accordingly. The maiden collaboration between Khan and Hirani was highly anticipated among fans. The film is pitted against Prabhas's Salaar which releases on Friday.

