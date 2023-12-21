'Nutcrackers': Ben Stiller returns as leading man after six years

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:59 am Dec 21, 202310:59 am

Ben Stiller was last seen as a leading star in 'Brad's Status'

Ben Stiller, the Emmy Award-winning actor, is set to take on his first leading role in a film in six years with Nutcrackers. The movie is currently being filmed in Ohio. Stiller will portray Mike, a workaholic who reluctantly goes to rural Ohio to care for his four unruly nephews who lost their parents in a car crash. Here's all about it.

Why does this story matter?

It is after a hiatus of six years that Stiller is returning in the capacity of a leading man in a movie, after his last release, Brad's Status, which was released in September 2017. Stiller is best known for playing Larry Daley, a night guard in the Night at the Museum franchise. The first installment was released in 2006, followed by its three sequels.

Stiller will also produce 'Nutcrackers'

Stiller is also producing Nutcrackers through his company, Red Hour Productions. Joining him as producers are Mike Witherill and Rob Paris of Rivulet, Red Hour's John Lesher, and Nate Meyer from Rough House. Nutcrackers is fully financed by Rivulet, while UTA Independent is handling North American rights. Call of the Wild's Leland Douglas penned the script. Nutcrackers's release date is yet to be announced.

Stiller's recent work behind the camera

Although Stiller hasn't taken on leading roles lately, he has been active as a producer and director. He directed and executive produced Apple TV+'s Severance, which won two Emmys, and two WGA Awards, among other accolades. The Meyerowitz Stories actor also earned a DGA Award for helming the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, which he executive produced, as well.

All about 'Nutcrackers' director David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green is helming the upcoming movie. In 2022, he wrapped up a trilogy of Halloween films, with the final installment, Halloween Ends. Green directed and executive produced The Righteous Gemstones, an HBO comedy series that is returning with a fourth season. His latest project, The Exorcist: Believer, came out in October, with a sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver, eyeing a 2025 premiere.