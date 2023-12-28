Filmfare Awards 2024: Gujarat to host ceremony in January 2024

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Filmfare Awards 2024: Gujarat to host ceremony in January 2024

By Aikantik Bag 09:18 pm Dec 28, 202309:18 pm

Filmfare Awards 2024 is set to take place in January 28, 2024

The awards season is around the corner, and India's most coveted film award ceremony, the Filmfare Awards, is set to start 2024 with a bang! The 69th Filmfare Awards is set to take place on January 28, 2024, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This exciting development comes after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited (A Times Group Company) for the ceremony in July 2023.

2/3

Clash of titans at Filmfare Awards 2024

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain attended the MoU signing ceremony for the 69th Filmfare Awards in July. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was also present, representing the Hindi film industry. Shroff had also shared his special connection with Gujarat, saying, "I have a special relation with Gujarat as my grandfather was Gujarati." The year 2023 has been lucrative for the industry with several big films; hence, fans are expecting an interesting award ceremony.

3/3

Twitter Post