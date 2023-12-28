NewsBytes Exclusive: 'Cubicles' S03 cast on being relevant in industry

The Viral Fever (TVF) is returning with Cubicles S03, a comedy-drama centered around the corporate world and the lives of employees. A fun series directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, it is set to premiere on Sony LIV on January 5, 2024. Ahead of its release, its cast, Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, and Ayushi Gupta, spoke to NewsBytes about the show and their future endeavors.

Latest season will focus on office politics

The series is only a week away from its premiere. Ask them what new they are bringing with the fresh season, Chavan says, "[Avinash Singh] and [Vijay Narayan Verma] have nailed it with the writing this season. You will witness office politics while the series will also explore the other dynamics of the colleagues." The makers will also be introducing new characters, added Chauhan.

Taking honest feedback and churning out relatable content

One of the reasons why Cubicles tasted success in its first two seasons is because of the feedback that its team took. "The team takes suggestions and works on it. They bring needed changes, making it entertaining and relatable," said Chauhan. But does he feel pressured by the success? "The challenge for me is how to make my character more interesting with every season."

From IITian to showbiz - the acting journey

Chavan was studying at IIT Bombay before starting his career with TVF as a writer/actor in 2015-2016. "Till 2017-2018, my parents wanted me to appear for IAS exams, but after Stree's (release), they were content with it," he said. Interestingly, Gupta's grandfather also has a similar aspiration for her. She says, "Even today, he tells me that I can prepare for [IAS exam] side-by-side."

Look back at how it started

Chauhan's aspiration to become an actor solidified after he completed college and got into theater. Now, when he looks back at his debut show Undekhi, he says he has learned a lot. "I've been very lucky. Before Undekhi, I was only doing theater. I've got a lot of respect for Undekhi's makers; they invested three weeks in me to make me understand the medium."

'Trying to constantly be relevant is jarring'

In times when there's immense opportunity for newcomers, do actors have to be relevant? To this, Gupta replied, "Trying to be relevant all the time is personally a very jarring space for me. It isn't good for the way you perceive your life." Chavan also agreed with her, adding, "If you'll take the extra pressure of being relevant, you'll only be harming yourself."

What's coming up next for them?

Apart from Cubicles S03, Chavan will be next seen in Stree 2. He also said that he is "hopeful that Sixer's second season will also go on the floors next year." As for Chauhan, he has a film and a series lined up for release in June-July. "There are a few more projects in the pipeline, but it's too early to reveal anything."