Salman Khan-Karan Johar's 'The Bull' muhurat pooja tomorrow: Report

By Isha Sharma 07:21 pm Dec 28, 202307:21 pm

Salman Khan will next be seen in 'The Bull'

Twenty-five years after their collaboration in the genre-defining Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar and Salman Khan have teamed up again for The Bull. Johar is attached to the project as a producer, while Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah) is the director. After making headlines for the past few months for its "reality-inspired" story and Khan's "never-seen-before paramilitary role," the film is now inching closer to reality. The film's muhurat pooja is reportedly scheduled for Friday in Mumbai.

Here's what we know of the event

Divulging the details, a source informed Pinkvilla, "Vishnuvardhan wishes to commence the journey on this film on an auspicious note. "Given that his discussions with [Khan and Johar] started in 2023, he wishes to end the year with a mahurat pooja," they said, adding the event will be held at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai's Bandra on Friday. However, the principal shoot will commence in February, and Khan will be filming for the project until August.

Film's title hasn't been finalized yet

Notably, The Bull is the film's tentative title, not the final one. "This is just the pooja ceremony, and an official announcement will be made with the title by January End/Early February," the source said. "While it's tentatively titled The Bull, the makers are looking at exploring other title options too, and an announcement shall be made once the title is locked," they added. Khan and the entire crew of the action thriller are expected to attend the event.

'Pooja' coincides with 34 years of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'

Interestingly, The Bull's muhurat pooja coincides with the 34th anniversary of Khan's iconic film, Maine Pyaar Kiya, released on December 19, 1989. Though Khan debuted in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi, Maine Pyaar Kia, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, marked Khan's first leading role and became a mammoth critical and commercial success. The film also kickstarted Khan's long-standing personal and professional partnership with Barjatya, with whom he subsequently worked in numerous classics.

Vishnuvardhan's career: His most famous directorials

Vishnuvardhan primarily works in the South Indian film industry and is known for directing films such as Ajith Kumar's Billa, Arya's Sarvam, and Pawan Kalyan's Panjaa. He rose to nationwide fame in 2021 through Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Director. The film also won the Special Jury Award (Feature Film) at the 69th National Film Awards. An occasional actor, he has featured in projects such as Iruvar, The Terrorist, and Isai.