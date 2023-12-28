Months after kidnapping allegations, Cher files for son Elijah's conservatorship

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Cher has filed for solo conservatorship of her younger son Elijah Blue Allman

American singer-actor Cher has submitted a request for the conservatorship of her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, due to his alleged struggles with substance abuse. The 77-year-old singer is seeking sole control of her son's estate, citing his inability to manage his finances responsibly, reported PEOPLE. Documents submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court claim that Allman's mental health and addiction issues have rendered him incapable of handling his assets.

Concerns over Allman's mental health, substance abuse

Cher is worried that any money Allman receives from a trust established by his late father, legendary musician Gregg Allman, will be squandered on drugs, leaving him without resources for his well-being and endangering his life. She argued Allman's estranged spouse, singer Marieangela King, is unsuitable as his conservator given that "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises." The court filing emphasized Cher was dedicated to securing treatment for her son.

Conservatorship hearings in January and March

Reportedly, a temporary order hearing on Allman's conservatorship is scheduled for January 5, 2024, with a permanent order hearing on March 6, 2024. Cher has indicated she remains committed to supporting her son over his substance abuse. She told PEOPLE, "I'm a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is."

Cher was accused of son's kidnapping by King

Separately, in late September, Cher refuted claims that she had orchestrated her son's kidnapping last year. This came after reports emerged that she hired four men to forcibly remove Allman from a New York City hotel room in an apparent intervention in November 2022. King made these allegations in divorce papers filed in December 2022, which surfaced this year. Cher told PEOPLE the rumors were false but acknowledged the private family matter was related to her son's addiction struggles.

More about Cher, Allman, her other son

The iconic singer is a mother of two. Allman is her son from her second marriage to the late musician Gregg and is a musician like his parents. He was born on July 10, 1976, and has toured with Cher at many concerts as her guitarist. Allman also has an older step-brother, Chaz Bono, the elder son of Cher born on March 4, 1969. She shared the latter with her first husband, singer-actor-politician Sonny Bono.