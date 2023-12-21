Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' struggles to mint adequate money

By Aikantik Bag 09:50 am Dec 21, 2023

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

Vicky Kaushal delivered one of his career-best performances with Sam Bahadur and the movie has emerged to be a decent success at the box office. Even though it was pitted against Animal, the Sam Manekshaw biopic managed to surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. Currently, it has slowed down but is managing to maintain its momentum at the box office.

Crucial weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 81.2 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews but Kaushal's performance was lauded by all. With Dunki's release, a crucial weekend lies ahead for the film. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

