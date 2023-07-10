Politics

TMC announces candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, including O'Brien

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 10, 2023 | 01:59 pm 2 min read

TMC has announced candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced the names of six candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Senior leaders Derek O'Brien and Saket Gokhale have been fielded from West Bengal. The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on July 24 for 10 seats in Goa, Gujarat, and West Bengal, per the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcement.

Why does this story matter?

The elections will be conducted for 10 RS seats. The seats of West Bengal, Gujarat, and Goa will become vacant between July 28-August 18 when members of the Upper House complete their six-year terms. While the terms of a Congress member and five TMC members are ending in West Bengal, the terms of four BJP MPs are completing tenure in Gujarat and Goa.

Trinamool Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Besides, O'Brien and Gokhale, the TMC candidates for the RS polls are—Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, and Prakash Chik Baraik. While announcing the names, the party expressed happiness and tweeted, "May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian. We extend...heartfelt wishes to all."

Check Twitter announcement by TMC

Whose terms are ending in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha's tenure of O'Brien, Sekhar, and Dola is ending; therefore, the TMC opted to re-announce their candidacies. Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya's term in West Bengal is likewise coming to an end on August 18. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Dinesh Jemalbhai Anavadiya, Lokhandwala Jugal Singh Mathurji, and Vinay D Tendulkar are the four BJP MPs from Gujarat and Goa whose terms are ending.

