'Smiled today': Family member says Shreyas Talpade 'recovering well'

'Smiled today': Family member says Shreyas Talpade 'recovering well'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:33 pm Dec 16, 2023

Health update: Shreyas Talpade on road to recovery

Two days ago, Bollywood was taken aback by the news that Shreyas Talpade had suffered a heart attack. He subsequently underwent angioplasty at Bellevue Hospital, Andheri, Mumbai, and now, the actor is said to be in a stable condition. The latest reports said he is recuperating well from the surgery and even shared a smile with family members on Saturday. Known for his comedic brilliance, Talpade's health scare has stirred concern among his fans and colleagues alike.

Family member shares update on Talpade's health

Providing a reassuring update on Talpade's health, a family member informed Bombay Times that the actor is currently stable. They revealed, "[Talpade] is better now. He has been recovering well, and the surgery went fine." "He looked at us and smiled this morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days," the family member was quoted as saying by the portal.

Bobby Deol revealed Talpade's heart stopped for 10 minutes

On Friday, Bobby Deol, a close friend and co-actor of Talpade, shared with Bollywood Hungama that his heart had stopped for about 10 minutes. Deol said, "His heart had stopped for about 10 minutes. Now they've revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine." The two actors previously worked together on the 2017 film Poster Boys, which marked Talpade's directorial debut.

Incident occurred after 'Welcome to the Jungle' shoot

Reportedly, Talpade felt unwell after shooting for his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai on Thursday. A source revealed to the media, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action." After completing the shoot, however, Talpade went home and informed his wife about feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital, but he reportedly collapsed en route.

Quick look at Talpade's upcoming projects

Fans can look forward to seeing Talpade in several interesting upcoming projects, such as the biographical historical drama Emergency, directed and headlined by Kangana Ranaut. Co-starring Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman, it is set for release next year. Additionally, he is working on Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and others. The film, the third installment in the Welcome franchise, is slated for a December 20, 2024 release.