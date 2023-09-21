#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Made for greater purpose,' says Kritika Kamra on 'Bheed'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 21, 2023 | 10:10 am 4 min read

Kritika Kamra was last seen in recently released web series 'Bambai Meri Jaan,' co-starring Kay Kay Menon

Kritika Kamra has been winning hearts as gangster Habiba Kadri in Amazon Prime Video's Bambai Meri Jaan. She also received praise for Anubhav Sinha's Bheed. Though the film didn't work commercially, Kamra believes that it was a project that was meant for a greater purpose. Chatting with NewsBytes, she talks about Bheed's box office numbers, her recent release, and her journey so far.

How's the reception you've received for playing a gangster?

The recurring response has been that people are surprised with my performance; they are calling me a surprise package. As an actor, when you do something new, you want people to be surprised, and that's what's happening. The response has been very encouraging. Those who have seen the show, and know the cliffhanger, are now eagerly waiting for the second season.

Female actors are being offered more meaty roles. Your take?

It's a much-needed shift. It's not only happening to women characters but to every character. We have moved to more realistic cinema with authentic character portrayals. We're moving beyond the stereotypes of hero-heroine, glamorous or non-glamourous roles, mainstream-parallel cinema, and positive-negative shades. Now you have multi-dimensional characters that are gray, and imperfect with unconventional stories. It's making the tapestry very rich.

Do you think India loves to watch gangster/underworld titles?

It's not only the Indian audience but people across the world are attracted to this genre. International films like The Godfather and GoodFellas have done well in this space. There's always a fascination with the gangster world, which is why it instantly draws attention. Having said that, Bambai Meri Jaan is more than that. It's a family drama with the backdrop of crime.

Things you'd like to imbibe from Kay Kay Menon?

Kay Kay Menon is a legendary actor. He's every actor's favorite actor. Just to see him perform live, is a different feeling altogether. He's magnetic and an extraordinary performer. He is so detached from the trappings of being an actor such as people's perception or the reception of a film/series. He's so far removed from it all and is all about his craft.

You've worked with finest filmmakers/actors. How has that shaped you?

Every project is a learning opportunity, and that's why I'm particular about whom to work with. I feel the people around you are the ones who make you shine. I'm fortunate to have worked with the likes of Pankaj Kapur and Rajkummar Rao. These are brilliant actors. As an actor, I try to observe their working process and use it in my craft.

Did 'Bheed's box officer numbers, despite critical acclaim, affect you?

Bheed was made for a greater purpose. I think Bheed didn't work because people weren't ready to watch something that reminded them of the dark period (of COVID-19 lockdown). Maybe they weren't ready to revisit the past. I know that years from now, it'll stand out when people will look back at the film. It'll be a right and responsible representation of those times.

14 years of 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai.' How do you feel?

The love for it is undying. People have kept it alive by rewatching it. We were in London recently for Bambai Meri Jaan's global premiere, when many people came up to me and talked about the show. They remember the theme song and little details such as the nose ring I wore. It changed my life as far as my career is concerned.

As an actor, are you content with your present space?

I am definitely excited but not content. I feel the day you will be content is when you will stop wanting and trying. I'm a greedy actor. I have a long way to go, and I see that path clearly in front of me. The work I'm getting is making me closer to the goal of becoming a better actor.

Tell us about your upcoming shows

Next up is Gyarah Gyarah produced by Guneet Monga and Karan Johar, and directed by Umesh Bisht. It's a police procedural drama with a fantasy element. From a gangster in Bambai... to a police officer in Gyarah Gyarah, I've covered the spectrum of good to bad. I also have For Your Eyes Only with Pratik Gandhi, which will be released next year.

Acting advice you wish was given to your younger self?

Less is more! It's life advice that works for acting too. As actors, we've to stay true to our internal being. What's happening inside us, and trust yourself for it shows. You don't have to do anything over or too loud for it to be seen. If you feel it, the audience too will feel it. And that's why I believe, less is more.

