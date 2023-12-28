'Guns & Gulaabs' Season 2 announced; Netflix unveils motion poster

By Aikantik Bag 06:05 pm Dec 28, 202306:05 pm

'Guns & Gulaabs' Season 2 has been announced by Netflix

Netflix has officially confirmed the return of Guns & Gulaabs for a second season, featuring stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan. The popular show, directed by the talented filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, first premiered in August 2023 and quickly gained a dedicated fan base. Netflix has now announced the news of its second season on its official social media handles with a quirky and pulpy motion poster.

Raj & DK express their excitement for season 2

Talking about the series, Raj & DK shared, "We've always believed that this wicked genre mash, Guns & Gulaabs, held tremendous potential to entertain, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partners to bring it to life." "We are humbled by the love that Season 1 has received and are excited about Season 2," they said. Further details about the upcoming season are under wraps. The series also stars Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, and TJ Bhanu Parvatimurty, among others.

