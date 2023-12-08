'Golden Goddess to my Goddess': Vijay dedicates award to Tamannaah

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

'Golden Goddess to my Goddess': Vijay dedicates award to Tamannaah

By Aikantik Bag 04:05 pm Dec 08, 202304:05 pm

Vijay Varma won the Best Actor award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards

Actor Vijay Varma recently bagged the Best Actor award at the esteemed Asian Academy Creative Awards for his outstanding performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Dahaad. The actor shared his excitement on social media, posting pictures of his big win. Varma's partner Tamannaah Bhatia showered love on him and now Varma's reply is winning hearts on social media.

2/4

Varma's heartfelt note on winning the award

He penned a heartfelt note that read, "I had the honour of receiving the coveted Asian Academy Best Actor in leading role for Dahaad!" "I was nominated alongside 10 other acting talents across Asia-Pacific and it was quite a Power packed room... but happy to say to my countrymen... we are the best in Asia-Pacific, baby! Thank you so much @asianacademycreativeawards for the honour. Couldn't have done this without my #dahaad team."

3/4

Bhatia-Varma's cute PDA is what you need!

Bhatia shared it on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Woohhoooo (accompanied by dancing emojis) making India proud by winning big at the @asianacademycreativeawards." In response, Varma dedicated his award to Bhatia and said, "Bringing the Golden Goddess to my Goddess (accompanied by a coy laughter emoji)." Reportedly, the duo started dating while filming Lust Stories 2.

4/4

Instagram Post