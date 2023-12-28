OTT: 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' trending at No.1 on Netflix

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' trending at No.1 on Netflix

By Aikantik Bag 05:59 pm Dec 28, 202305:59 pm

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is streaming now on Netflix

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films is known for producing relatable contemporary content. Its latest offering is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which revolves around three Generation Z kids and how social media has influenced their lives. The buddy drama, starring Ananya Panday, premiered on Netflix. It received decent reviews and is currently trending at No. 1 on the OTT platform in India.

2/3

More about the film

The movie also stars two adept actors—Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi—and the trio's chemistry has been applauded by many. The movie has been helmed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and is penned by Akhtar, Singh, and Reema Kagti. The cast also includes Kalki Kanmani, Anya Singh, Vijay Maurya, and Garima Yagnik, among others. This film makes for a perfect weekend watch with friends!

3/3

Instagram Post