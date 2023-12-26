'Call of Duty's Kamar de los Reyes succumbs to cancer

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:50 am Dec 26, 202311:50 am

Kamar de los Reyes is for known for 'Call of Duty' and 'One Life to Live'

Puerto Rican actor Kamar de los Reyes, best known for his roles in the soap opera One Life to Live and the Call of Duty video games, breathed his last on Sunday at 56. A family spokesperson confirmed he passed away on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles after a short battle with cancer. De los Reyes gained fame as Antonio Vega in One Life to Live, a role he played from 1995 until the show's conclusion in 2013.

He's survived by his wife and kids

The family statement mentioned that though de los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, he always held Puerto Rico close to his heart. He is survived by his wife, actor Sherri Saum, known for her roles in The Fosters and Good Trouble. The couple has twin boys, John and Michael (9). He also has another son, Caylen (26), from a previous relationship. He also left behind his parents, renowned Cuban percussionist Walfredo de los Reyes, and his mother, Matilde.

Recent projects of de los Reyes

De los Reyes portrayed the villainous Raul Menendez, a Nicaraguan arms dealer, in several Call of Duty games. At the time of his death, he was working on the All American series and had filmed scenes for Hulu's Washington Black and Marvel's upcoming Daredevil series. All American's executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll said, "He brought so much love, light, and joy to the set...even during his final days. We are so grateful for every moment he spent with us."

Other prominent works

De los Reyes' career spanned television, film, and stage. His film credits include Nixon, The Cell, Salt, and Love & Suicide. He also performed in stage productions directed by George C Wolfe, such as Blade to the Heat and The Tempest, where he acted alongside Patrick Stewart. Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, De los Reyes actively participated in recovery efforts for his beloved homeland.

Contribution to the entertainment industry

De los Reyes has left behind a legacy of memorable performances that will be etched in the hearts of his fans. As fans and colleagues mourn his passing, they also celebrate his life and career, his contributions to the entertainment industry, and his dedication to Puerto Rico. May he rest in peace!