By Aikantik Bag 11:23 am Dec 26, 202311:23 am

'Salaar' box office collection

Rebel Star Prabhas is finally back as the ultimate box office magnet! After a string of commercial duds, the superstar is back at reigning the box office with Salaar. Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, the action thriller has been minting good money and surpassed the Rs. 450 crore mark globally on Monday. Currently, the makers are aiming to maximize the festive week.

Surpasses Rs. 250 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 42.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday, a slight dip compared to Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 251.6 crore in India. The movie has had a majestic hold on the commercial front, emerging as the biggest Telugu film of 2023. The cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others.

