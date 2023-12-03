'Hi Nanna' director on 'similarities' to 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Per director Shouryuv, 'Hi Nanna' is not like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Telugu actor Nani is gearing up for the release of his next, Hi Nanna, a father-daughter story set to arrive in theaters on Thursday (December 7). Directed by debutant Shouryuv, it is reportedly centered around a single father who narrates his love story to his daughter. Naturally, this has raised comparisons with Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Now, Shouryuv has clarified the same.

This is what Shouryuv said

During a recent press conference, Shouryuv addressed his film's similarities to KKHH and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Santosham. "These movies only come to mind because a single father finds love again in my film. This is a fictional story based on things I've seen around me," he added. "When a single father assumes full responsibility, I wanted to explore how his life revolves around the child."

'Santosham' also revolves around single father

Besides KKHH, some social media users have also compared Hi Nanna to the Telugu film Santosham. It also revolves around a single father who raises his kid alone after his wife passes away in an accident. Directed by Dasaradh, the film featured Nagarjuna, Gracy Singh, Shriya Saran, Prabhu Deva, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and K Viswanath, among others. The 2002 release was a blockbuster.

On casting Mrunal Thakur in 'Hi Nanna'

Meanwhile, Shouryuv also opened up on his decision to cast Mrunal Thakur opposite Nani. "I had her in mind even when I wrote the character, so I'm glad she said yes. Her character has numerous layers and she pulled it off well, not to mention, look stunning even when she was crying." Shruti Haasan will also play a "very important" role in the story.

'Hi Nanna': Versions and other details

Originally shot in the Telugu language, Hi Nanna will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The Hindi version is titled Hi Papa. Reportedly, it was initially scheduled for a December 21 release but was later advanced to December 7. It is Nani's second release of the year after Srikanth Odela's Dasara, which premiered in March.