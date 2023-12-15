Box office collection: 'Extra Ordinary Man' crashes

Box office collection: 'Extra Ordinary Man' crashes

By Aikantik Bag 10:29 am Dec 15, 2023

Nithiin is back on celluloid with Extra Ordinary Man and the film has met its ordinary fate—commercial failure. The film experienced a lukewarm opening but fell prey to negative reviews and word of mouth. The movie has failed to surpass the Rs. 10 crore mark in the first week. Currently, it is pitted against Nani's Hi Nanna at the box office.

Low chances of box office revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vakkantham Vamsi directorial earned Rs. 52 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.84 crore in India. Given the trend, the movie has an extremely crucial weekend ahead. The cast includes Sreeleela, Rajasekhar, Pavitra Lokesh, Sudev Nair, Harsha Vardhan, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, Ajay, and Hari Teja, among others.

