Varun-Lavanya wedding: Chiranjeevi shares new photograph of Mega family

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Varun-Lavanya wedding: Chiranjeevi shares new photograph of Mega family

By Aikantik Bag 12:27 pm Nov 02, 202312:27 pm

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the newlywed couple of Telugu film industry

Shower love for the newlywed couple of Tinseltown, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi! The buzz surrounding the star couple's wedding has been quite high and finally, megastar Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a photograph of the Mega family from the intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. The actor also penned a heartfelt note for the beautiful couple.

2/3

A star-studded photograph from the wedding

Chiranjeevi wrote, "And thus they embarked together on a new love-filled journey," and shared a photograph featuring Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, and Allu Sirish, among others. The photographs of the star-studded ceremony are making rounds on social media. Wishing the "Newest Star Couple" Varun and Lavanya, a lifetime of happiness!

3/3

Twitter Post