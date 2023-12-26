Box office: 'Dunki' passes first Monday test amid 'Salaar' clash

Shah Rukh Khan has proved he is the most bankable superstar, especially after delivering three back-to-back hits in 2023. His latest release, Dunki, released on Thursday, has been witnessing decent box office collections despite mixed reviews amid the Salaar clash. It surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark globally on the first weekend. Despite a slight drop, Dunki held its ground on the first Monday.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 22.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 128.13 crore in India. Even though the dramedy witnessed a decline compared to Sunday, it passed the first Monday test with flying colors. Dunki co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others. The project is co-produced by Gauri Khan.

