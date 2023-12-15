Lavanya Tripathi turns 33: Niharika Konidela pens wish for sister-in-law

Lavanya Tripathi turns 33: Niharika Konidela pens wish for sister-in-law

By Aikantik Bag 05:06 pm Dec 15, 2023

Happy birthday Lavanya Tripathi!

Actor Lavanya Tripathi celebrated her 33rd birthday in the enchanting, snow-covered landscape of Finland. This joyous occasion marked her first birthday since tying the knot with Varun Tej in November. Tej took to social media to share a series of previously unseen photos of the couple, while his sister, Niharika Konidela, posted an endearing picture of herself planting a kiss on Tripathi's forehead.

Konidela showered love for sister-in-law

Konidela expressed her affection for her sister-in-law with a touching caption accompanying the photo. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the bestest ever! May you attract peace, love, happiness and shower us with more jokes of yours. The world is a better place with you in it! Come back soon. Love you vadina!" Fans have showered their love in the comments section.

