Indian rupee hits lifetime low of 87.95 against USD—Here's why

Trade tensions

Rupee falls further amid ongoing trade talks

On Monday, Trump threatened to "substantially" raise US tariffs on India, accusing it of buying large amounts of Russian oil and selling it for huge profits. As per analysts, the rupee's depreciation is due to a negative trade environment with uncertainty persisting until clarity is achieved on US trade relations. The rupee fell by 48 paise to close at 87.67 against the dollar on Monday. Earlier today, it declined further by 29 paise to near the critical ₹88 level.