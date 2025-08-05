Tim David fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision: Details
What's the story
Australian cricketer Tim David has been fined 10% of his match fee for violating the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. The incident transpired during the 5th and final T20I against West Indies in St Kitts on July 28. Notably, David was found guilty under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code, which pertains to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."
Incident specifics
What was the offense?
The incident in question occurred during the fifth over of Australia's innings. West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph bowled a delivery to David down the leg side. However, it was not called a wide by the on-field umpires. David expressed his dissent by extending his arms and gesturing for a wide. He walked toward the umpire with his arms still outstretched, thereafter.
Sanction acceptance
David accepted the sanction
David admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. A formal hearing was evaded. Besides, the on-field umpires Zahid Bassarath and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Deighton Buttler, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite had leveled the charge against David.
Breach implications
Level 1 breaches of ICC Code of Conduct
Level 1 breaches under the ICC Code of Conduct attract a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee. They can also result in demerit points being added to the player's disciplinary record. In David's case, this was his first offense in a 24-month period, resulting in one demerit point being added to his record.
Match
Australia rout West Indies 5-0
Australia routed West Indies 5-0 after sealing the final T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre. The visitors won the 5th T20I by three wickets, having accomplished the 171-run target with three overs to spare. David scored a 12-ball 30 in the run-chase. The Aussies also won all three Tests on this tour, making it an exceptional performance across formats.