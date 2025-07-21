Cameron Green smokes match-winning 51 on T20I comeback: Stats 

Australia's Cameron Green made a spectacular return to T20 cricket after a long injury layoff. He scored a blistering half-century against the West Indies in the opening T20I at Sabina Park on July 20. The all-rounder featured in his maiden T20 game this year as he had been out of action due to four stress fractures in his lower back (lumbar spine). However, his knock on comeback helped Australia accomplish the 190-run target in Kingston.

Match details Green returns to T20 cricket with a bang Batting at number four in a chase of 190 runs, Green lost two partners quickly but then added an impressive 80-run partnership with debutant Mitchell Owen for the fifth wicket. It was a crucial partnership as the Aussies were reeling at 78/4 when Owen joined Green. Though both batters perished soon after completing their respective fifties, Australia won the match by three wickets and seven balls to spare.

Stats Fourth fifty in T20Is Green scored a quickfire 51 off just 26 balls, hitting five sixes and two fours. This was his fourth T20I fifty across 14 matches as he has raced to 314 runs at 28.54. His strike rate of 158.58 is certainly impressive. Notably, he could only manage 14 runs in his previous two T20Is against WI. Overall, Green smashed his seventh 50-plus score in T20s, taking his tally to 1,127 runs at 32.20 (100: 1).