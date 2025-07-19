England thrash India in rain-hit 2nd WODI at Lord's: Stats

England beat India by 8 wickets in the 2nd Women's ODI at Lord's on Saturday. With this win, the three-match series stands at 1-1. India's batting lineup faltered against England's bowlers in the rain-affected second ODI at Lord's. Despite a valiant effort from star batter Smriti Mandhana , the team was restricted to a modest total of 143/8. The match was curtailed to 29 overs per side due to persistent rain interruptions. England were 102/1 when rain stopped play. A revised target of 115 was set in 24 overs.

Batting woes India lose early wicket, struggle to build partnerships India's batting unit struggled to find their rhythm under the overcast London skies. They lost opener Pratika Rawal in the second over, bowled while attempting to steer a fuller length delivery from pacer Em Arlott. However, Mandhana and Harleen Deol (16) added 40 runs for the second wicket partnership before Deol's dismissal opened the floodgates for England's bowlers.

Bowling brilliance Mandhana, Ecclestone key highlights of 1st innings England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the star of the show, taking three wickets for 27 runs. She deceived skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with a quick, straight delivery that uprooted her stumps. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh followed suit as India lost four wickets for just 26 runs at one stage. Mandhana's dismissal to Linsey Smith further deepened the collapse as India found themselves in deep trouble at 98/6.

Standout performance Deepti Sharma provides some respite for India Deepti Sharma stood tall amid the batting collapse, scoring an unbeaten 30 runs off 34 balls. She partnered with Arundhati Reddy (14) for a promising seventh-wicket stand that added 26 runs to India's total. However, Reddy's dismissal brought an end to that partnership and further dented India's hopes of posting a competitive score against England in the second ODI at Lord's.

Mandhana Mandhana completes 2,000 runs in away Women's ODIs Mandhana scored 42 runs from 51 balls. Her knock had 5 fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana completed 2,000 runs in away WODIs. She now owns 2,035 runs in WODI away matches (home of opposition). She averages 52.17 from 42 such matches with the help of 5 tons and 14 fifties. In addition, Mandhana has amassed 1,958 runs in home matches at 43.51 (100s: 4, 50s: 14) and another 550 runs in neutral venue games at 39.28 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).

Ecclestone Sophie Ecclestone floors India with 3/27 In the 10th over of India's innings, Ecclestone dismissed Deol with a caught and bowled effort. A 40-run stand for the 2nd wicket was broken to leave India at 46/2. In the 12th over, Ecclestone sent Indian skipper Kaur back. A quicker ball led to Kaur's dismissal, who wanted to dab and was bowled. Ecclestone then got Richa Ghosh as India were reduced to 72/5.

Numbers Ecclestone races to 124 wickets in WODIs Ecclestone has raced to 124 wickets in WODIs at a prolific average of 19.72 from 74 matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ecclestone averages a neat 18.11 against India, racing to 26 scalps from 14 matches. In 35 home WODI games, the spinner has picked a commanding 61 wickets at just 19.22.

Beaumont Beaumont completes 4,500 runs in Women's ODIs England Women's opening batter, Tammy Beaumont, achieved a significant milestone in her cricketing career. She became just the second batter after Charlotte Edwards to complete 4,500 runs for England in WODIs. Beaumont accomplished the landmark with her eighth run. Globally, she became the 11th player to accomplish this milestone. She scored a vital 34-run knock upfront. Playing her 131st WODI, Beaumont has gone past 4,500 runs (4,526) at 41.52. Her tally includes 23 fifties and 12 tons.

ENG How did the England innings pan out? Beaumont handed England a fine start in this run chase. Alongside Amy Jones, she added 54 runs for the first wicket. Her 34-run knock was filled with five fours. Sneh Rana dismissed the batter. After she departed, Jones and Nat Sciver-Brunt put on 48 runs for the 2nd wicket. Sciver-Brunt was dismissed for 21 runs right after the play resumed following a rain interruption. Jones and Dunkley then helped England win.