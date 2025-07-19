Tammy Beaumont completes 4,500 runs in Women's ODIs: Key stats 

England Women's opening batter, Tammy Beaumont , has achieved a significant milestone in her cricketing career. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has become just the second batter after Charlotte Edwards to complete 4,500 runs for England in WODIs. Beaumont accomplished the landmark with her eighth run against India in the second WODI at Lord's. Globally, she became the 11th player to accomplish this milestone.

Information Beaumont scores 34 runs in chase of 144 vs India Beaumont handed England a fine start in a chase of 144 with the match being reduced to 29 overs per side. Alongside Amy Jones, she added 54 runs for the first wicket. Her 34-run knock was filled with five fours. Sneh Rana dismissed the batter.

Career A look at the batter's stats Playing her 131st WODI, Beaumont has gone past 4,500 runs (4,526) at 41.52. Her tally includes 23 fifties and 12 tons. Only Edwards (5,992) has hammered more WODI runs in England colors. While 2,547 of her runs have come in home WODIs at 45-plus, she has tallied 1,599 away (home of opposition) at 37.18. Beaumont averages 38 in neutral games, having tallied 380 runs.