Team India arrives in Manchester for 4th Test against England

The Indian cricket team reached Manchester ahead of the fourth Test against England . The players arrived by train but were greeted by a steady drizzle. As per a report in The Times of India, in an unexpected move, they took a last-minute U-turn and chose not to follow the usual route from the platform where their train had docked. Instead, they snuck out from a back door and walked 300m through rain to board their team bus.

Training details India stayed back in London after Lord's Test After the disappointment at Lord's, Team India remained in London and conducted a training session in Beckenham. All players except KL Rahul participated in the session. While Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj took it easy, others trained with full intensity. However, there was some concern as Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to play a game, hurt his bowling hand during the practice.

Upcoming preparations India's training schedule in Manchester India will start their preparations at the Old Trafford Ground in Manchester with training sessions tomorrow, the day after, and on the eve of the match. The first session will be behind closed doors without any media access. Doors will open for a morning session on July 21 and an afternoon hit on July 22.

Weather forecast Manchester weather and Arshdeep's injury update The Indian team will find Manchester's weather a welcome change from London's, as it is much cooler with light rain for the past few days. Even match days are expected to have some rain, but nothing too threatening. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh sustained a hand injury during practice and got stitches on the same day. He traveled with the rest of the team but may not be fit for selection for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.