Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confident Alexander Isak will stay

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has expressed confidence that striker Alexander Isak will remain with the club despite growing interest from Liverpool. The Swedish international was sent home ahead of a friendly match against Celtic due to speculation surrounding his future at the club. Newcastle had made it clear this week that they are not willing to sell Isak, who scored 23 Premier League goals last season, at any price below their valuation.

Market value Isak likely to stay with the Magpies As per a report in Sky Sports News, Newcastle United value Isak at a whopping £150 million, at least. The club made its position clear when Liverpool intensified their interest in the striker. Liverpool prepared to offer a record £120m package, but have since shifted their focus to Hugo Ekitike. Arsenal was also interested in Isak this summer but are now closing in on a deal for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres. Despite the transfer speculation, Howe remains confident that Isak will still be a Newcastle player at the end of the transfer window.

Manager's call Isak wasn't scheduled to play against Celtic Howe also explained his decision to send Isak home ahead of the friendly match against Celtic. The striker wasn't scheduled to play in the game, which ended in a 4-0 defeat for Newcastle. "He traveled to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him," said Howe. He added that "the last thing he wanted was to be sat in the stand watching - that wasn't fair to him."

Liverpool Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Ekitike; Newcastle pull out Liverpool are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike. The Premier League champions entered the race after Frankfurt rejected a move by Newcastle United. As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool submitted an official bid to Eintracht for Ekitike. The German club already informed Liverpool that they want more. Althought the initial proposal got rejected, talks are continuing between the two clubs. Meanwhile, the player is open to joining Liverpool with personal terms not being an issue.

Player updates Joelinton also absent from the matchday squad Along with Isak, Joelinton was also absent from the matchday squad against Celtic. However, he was present in the stands during the game. "Both players [Joelinton and Isak] are fit. But we just felt they weren't ready to play," said Howe. He added that everyone goes through different challenges during pre-season, and they need to ensure players, like Joelinton, are ready when introduced back into action after a long injury layoff.