Australia beat West Indies in high-scoring 1st T20I: Stats 

Australia accomplished the 190-run target to beat West Indies in the T20I series opener at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Fifties from Cameron Green and debutant Mitchell Owen powered the visitors as they crossed the line in 18.5 overs. Earlier in the game, WI finished at 189/8 thanks to fifties from skipper Shai Hope and Roston Chase. Here are the key stats.

1st innings WI posted a strong score The Australian bowlers had a tough time breaking the strong partnership between Chase and Hope, who put on an impressive 89-run stand for the second wicket. Shimron Hetmyer later scored a quick-fire 38 to put WI further on top. However, a middle-order collapse meant WI went from 159/2 to 189/8. Ben Dwarshuis was Australia's most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 36 runs.

Run chase Here's how the run chase panned out Though the Aussies batted with an aggressive approach and kept the required run rate in check, they also lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Mitchell Marsh (24) and Josh Inglis (18) could not convert their starts. However, an 80-run stand between Green and Owen for the fifth wicket put them in command. Both batters made fifties as Australia (190/7) prevailed confortably.

Hope Hope completes 1,000 T20I runs Hope's 55 off 39 balls was laced with four boundaries and three maximums. Playing his 44th T20I as per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has raced past 1,000 (now 1,050) runs at an average of 28.37 (SR: 140). The tally now includes seven fifties and a best score of 82*. He could only manage 16 runs in his previous two T20Is against the Aussies.

Chase Chase slams his fastest T20I fifty Chase brought up his fastest T20I fifty, getting to the milestone off 25 balls. He smoked nine fours and two maximums en route to his 32-ball 60. This was his third T20I fifty and a maiden one against the Aussies. The 33-year-old has raced to 500 runs across 36 T20Is at 25 (SR: 122.24). He now owns 97 runs across three matches against Australia.