Shimron Hetmyer completes 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats

Shimron Hetmyer , the explosive West Indies batsman, has crossed the milestone of 1,000 runs in T20 internationals (T20Is). He achieved this feat with a quick-fire 38 in the first T20I against Australia in Jamaica, albeit in a losing cause. The 28-year-old cricketer became the 13th West Indies batsman to reach this landmark. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Knock A fiery cameo from Hetmyer WI were well placed at 123/2 when Hetmyer arrived in the 13th over. The dasher provided the required fireworks with a quickfire 38 as the scoring rate remained healthy. However, his innings was cut short by Ben Dwarshuis, who struck twice in the 19th over. As Australia made a late comeback toward the end, WI finished at 189/8. Earlier in the innings, Shai Hope and Roston Chase made fifties.

Milestone Hetmyer's aggressive knock helps WI against Australia Hetmyer's 19-ball 38 saw him smoke two fours and three sixes. Hetmyer, who started his innings with 983 T20I runs, has taken his tally to a total of 1,021 runs. In his 65 appearances for West Indies in this format, he has scored five half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 81. His average (20.42) is the worst among WI batters with 1,000-plus T20I runs (SR: 123.16). 146 of his runs have come against Australia at 36.50.