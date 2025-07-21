Shimron Hetmyer completes 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats
What's the story
Shimron Hetmyer, the explosive West Indies batsman, has crossed the milestone of 1,000 runs in T20 internationals (T20Is). He achieved this feat with a quick-fire 38 in the first T20I against Australia in Jamaica, albeit in a losing cause. The 28-year-old cricketer became the 13th West Indies batsman to reach this landmark. Here we decode his stats in the format.
Knock
A fiery cameo from Hetmyer
WI were well placed at 123/2 when Hetmyer arrived in the 13th over. The dasher provided the required fireworks with a quickfire 38 as the scoring rate remained healthy. However, his innings was cut short by Ben Dwarshuis, who struck twice in the 19th over. As Australia made a late comeback toward the end, WI finished at 189/8. Earlier in the innings, Shai Hope and Roston Chase made fifties.
Milestone
Hetmyer's aggressive knock helps WI against Australia
Hetmyer's 19-ball 38 saw him smoke two fours and three sixes. Hetmyer, who started his innings with 983 T20I runs, has taken his tally to a total of 1,021 runs. In his 65 appearances for West Indies in this format, he has scored five half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 81. His average (20.42) is the worst among WI batters with 1,000-plus T20I runs (SR: 123.16). 146 of his runs have come against Australia at 36.50.
Summary
Australia beat West Indies
Though the Aussies batted with an aggressive approach in the run chase and kept the required run rate in check, they also lost wickets at regular intervals. Cameron Green and debutant Mitchell Owen scored fifties to rescue them. Their brilliance meant the visitors as they crossed the line in 18.5 overs to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.