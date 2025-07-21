Roston Chase shines vs Australia, slams his fastest T20I fifty 

Albeit in a losing cause, Roston Chase played a fine knock against Australia in the first T20I in Jamaica. He scored a fiery 60 off just 32 balls as West Indies posted 189/8 while batting first. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chase brought up his fastest T20I fifty, getting to the milestone off 25 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as Australia clinched the fixture.

Knock A fine hand from Chase Chase arrived at number three and did not take long to launch the attack. He found a potent partner in skipper Shai Hope (55) as the duo put on an impressive 89-run stand for the second wicket. Chase dominated the partnership before falling to Ben Dwarshuis in the 13th over. As Australia made a late comeback toward the end, WI finished at 189/8.

Career Here are his stats Chase smoked nine fours and two maximums en route to his 32-ball 60. This was his third T20I fifty and a maiden one against the Aussies. The 33-year-old has raced to 500 runs across 36 T20Is at 25 (SR: 122.24). He now owns 97 runs across three matches against Australia at 32.33. Chase also owns 25 wickets in the format (ER: 7.09).