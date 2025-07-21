Jeju Air crash that killed 179 linked to pilot mistake 

South Korean aviation officials have determined that pilot error was the main cause of the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people last December. The preliminary report, published by The Times UK, has sparked outrage among victims' families, who accuse authorities of hastily blaming the flight crew and withholding important information. The Boeing 737 crashed on December 29, 2023, while approaching Muan International Airport after both engines ingested birds during the final approach.

Crash details Report details how pilots' decisions led to crash Investigators found that the pilots turned off the working engine instead of the one damaged by a bird strike. This error resulted in a catastrophic failure and cut power to flight data recorders, erasing four minutes of crucial information. The pilots also deviated from standard emergency protocols by attempting an unconventional landing without lowering landing gear. The aircraft skidded off the runway and exploded on impact with a concrete embankment.

Family response 'Report scapegoating pilots...': Victims' families slam authorities The preliminary findings have left the victims' families furious. At a press conference, relatives accused officials of scapegoating pilots without enough evidence. Kim Yu-jin, head of the victims' family group, slammed the release of information and warned it could impact financial compensation for families. "We have repeatedly asked them to be careful about these disclosures," Kim said, stressing that communication could affect compensation outcomes.