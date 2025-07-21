Why director Pulkit chose Rajkummar Rao for 'Maalik'

Pulkit, who has directed projects like Bose: Dead/Alive (2017), Dedh Bigha Zameen (2024), and Bhakshak (2024), recently opened up about his life and career in an interview with The Free Press Journal. He spoke about his childhood in Bihar, his fascination with the world of crime, and how it inspired him to write and direct Maalik. The film is currently running in theaters and stars Rajkummar Rao , Saurabh Shukla , and Manushi Chhillar , among others.

Casting insights Rao was my first choice for lead, says Pulkit Pulkit revealed that he always wanted Rao to play the lead in Maalik. He said, "I was very clear that I wanted to make it with Raj because I did a series with him before called Bose: Dead/Alive." "I knew that if you give something very unusual to this man, he will create something new. Plus, I'm always looking to collaborate with actors who can do much more than what is there on paper."

Career path How he sustained himself during tough years Coming from a lower-middle-class family, Pulkit faced several challenges while trying to make it in Bollywood. He revealed that he discovered his passion for direction quite late in life and moved to Mumbai without any film industry background. However, he didn't let these hurdles stop him. "Determination. That's it," he said when asked how he sustained himself during those tough years.