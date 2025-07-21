Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / Why director Pulkit chose Rajkummar Rao for 'Maalik'
Summarize
Why director Pulkit chose Rajkummar Rao for 'Maalik'
'Maalik' is currently running in theaters

Why director Pulkit chose Rajkummar Rao for 'Maalik'

By Isha Sharma
Jul 21, 2025
11:49 am
What's the story

Pulkit, who has directed projects like Bose: Dead/Alive (2017), Dedh Bigha Zameen (2024), and Bhakshak (2024), recently opened up about his life and career in an interview with The Free Press Journal. He spoke about his childhood in Bihar, his fascination with the world of crime, and how it inspired him to write and direct Maalik. The film is currently running in theaters and stars Rajkummar Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Manushi Chhillar, among others.

Casting insights

Rao was my first choice for lead, says Pulkit

Pulkit revealed that he always wanted Rao to play the lead in Maalik. He said, "I was very clear that I wanted to make it with Raj because I did a series with him before called Bose: Dead/Alive." "I knew that if you give something very unusual to this man, he will create something new. Plus, I'm always looking to collaborate with actors who can do much more than what is there on paper."

Career path

How he sustained himself during tough years

Coming from a lower-middle-class family, Pulkit faced several challenges while trying to make it in Bollywood. He revealed that he discovered his passion for direction quite late in life and moved to Mumbai without any film industry background. However, he didn't let these hurdles stop him. "Determination. That's it," he said when asked how he sustained himself during those tough years.

Life lessons

Cancer taught me to be good to people: Pulkit

Pulkit was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. He spoke about how this experience changed his outlook on life. "I realized that life is not something to be taken for granted. You have to be good to people and do good to the society," he said. "You should really work on your relationships and values. You should grow with people and enjoy that process of growing together." Pulkit's next, starring Saif Ali Khan, is scheduled to release this year.