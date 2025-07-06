Manav Kaul to direct film based on his book 'Sakshatkar'

Actor-director Manav Kaul will be returning to the director's chair soon. He will be directing an untitled film based on his 2024 book Sakshatkar. The film will go on floors in Uttarakhand this November. Speaking about the project, Kaul told HT, "The movie is based on my book Sakshatkar (2024). It did well, so I adapted it into a screenplay and set it in the Himalayas."

Cast details Kaul to act in the film alongside Kumud Mishra Kaul also revealed that he will be acting in the film alongside Kumud Mishra and Manasi Bhawalkar. The film will also feature some theater artists. "We have finalized a few untouched locations in Kumaon and Garhwal," Kaul added. The prolific writer-actor was last seen in Netflix's Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (2024).

Audience focus Kaul on commercial vs indie films When asked if the film will be commercial or indie, Kaul said, "It's set in a fun zone, has good humor and a gripping story that will appeal to a wider audience." "I am not fixated on the commercial aspect, as my priority is making a good film. If we deliver a good product, it will definitely find its audience."