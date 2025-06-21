'Son of Sardaar 2' teaser to screen with Kajol's 'Maa'

Ajay Devgn 's comic entertainer Son of Sardaar 2 is set to have its teaser attached to the prints of Kajol 's upcoming film Maa, reported Bollywood Hungama. Both films are produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, making this collaboration a perfect fit. Son of Sardaar 2 will be released on July 25.

Teaser details Digital teaser to be out on June 24 The source further revealed that the teaser for Son of Sardaar 2 will be released digitally on Tuesday. Viewers can catch it on the big screen with Maa when it releases in cinemas on June 27. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and the late Mukul Dev. It is a sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.

Clash averted 'SOS 2' might be a solo release Son of Sardaar 2 was initially supposed to clash with Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari, but the latter has now been pushed, per PeepingMoon. The portal recently reported that the rom-com may now release in late August. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.