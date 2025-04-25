'Raid 2,' 'Bhootnii,' 'Retro': 5 movies clash on May 1
What's the story
After a somewhat slow April, May is gearing up to be a busy month.
With five major releases spanning genres, industries, and star power, we'll get to see one of the most high-stakes box office days of the year.
If you're a fan of superstar vehicles, horror comedies, or genre-driven dramas, fret not, there's something for everyone in this lot.
#1
'Raid 2'
Following the immense success of Raid, Ajay Devgn is returning as Amay Patnaik in Raid 2.
This time, the upright income tax officer will be taking on a bigger fish (Riteish Deshmukh playing a politician) in a murkier swamp of corruption.
Vaani Kapoor joins the cast, along with Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial.
#2
'The Bhootnii'
Sanjay Dutt in a horror comedy? Count us in.
With Dutt's ghost hunter, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari lead this madcap haunted-house-style entertainer.
The trailer teased a generous dose of camp, goof, and cackles.
Director Sidhaant Sachdev praised Dutt for the impressive action sequences in the movie, especially since he did all the stunts without a body double at 65.
#3
'Retro'
Marking his return to pan-India releases, National Award-winning actor Suriya stars in Retro, an action-packed romance set in the vibrant '80s.
Directed by famed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, this stylish saga promises high-octane drama, old-school swag, and mass action sequences. The Pooja Hegde film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Jyotika, and Suriya.
#4
'Thunderbolts*'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bet, Thunderbolts* will feature the assembly of antiheroes or unlikely superheroes.
While Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova leads the pack, Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Lewis Pullman (John Walker), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina) conclude the cast.
Early reviews have been positive, and this film might finally turn the tide for Marvel.
#5
'HIT: The Third Case'
The HIT franchise returns with its third chapter, this time with Nani in the lead.
After Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh set the tone, this chapter amps up the stakes with grisly crimes and psychological unraveling in true noir fashion.
This Sailesh Kolanu franchise has quietly built a reputation for smart thrillers, and Nani brings fresh energy to the cop universe.