What's the story

Do you ever watch a film that gives you a slight headache and leaves you wondering, "What did I just watch?"

Jewel Thief, released on Netflix on Friday, is exactly that kind of movie.

Headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan, this vapid, unentertaining film will bore you to death.

It's directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.