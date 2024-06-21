In brief Simplifying... In brief Netflix's period drama 'Maharaj', featuring Junaid Khan, has received approval from the Gujarat High Court for release, despite controversy.

The film, based on an 1862 libel case, was accused by the Pushtimarg sect of blaspheming Hindu religion and Lord Krishna, but the court found it unobjectionable.

Gujarat High Court allows streaming of 'Maharaj'

'Maharaj' arrives on Netflix as Gujarat HC lifts stay order

By Isha Sharma 05:21 pm Jun 21, 202405:21 pm

What's the story The Gujarat High Court has revoked the stay order on Yash Raj Films's period drama, Maharaj, permitting its streaming on Netflix. Initially scheduled for a June 14 premiere, the film's release was halted by a court order following a petition alleging potential religious defamation and law and order disruptions. The trial for this case commenced on June 19 with daily hearings. The film has now been released.

Court's statement

'Not targeted at hurting the sentiments of any community'

Bar and Bench quoted single-judge Justice Sangeeta Vishen as saying, "This court arrives at a prima facie conclusion that film Maharaj is based on events that led to the filing of the (1862) libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of any community." "The film has been certified by CBFC, an expert body, after considering relevant guidelines." Notably, the makers didn't release a trailer to avoid controversy but the film still landed in trouble.

Compensation claimed

The controversy and YRF's response

The Pushtimarg sect had filed a petition against Maharaj, alleging it "castigates the Hindu religion and makes seriously blasphemous comments against Lord Krishna as well as the devotional songs and hymns." YRF had then said that they would pursue damages from the petitioners if the film was found unobjectionable. Senior lawyer Shalin Mehta, representing YRF stated that if there is nothing wrong with the movie, then petitioners should deposit ₹100 crore to cover losses incurred due to the stay order.

Film details

'Maharaj': A glimpse into the film's plot and cast

Maharaj is a period drama based on an 1862 landmark libel case between a prominent religious figure and Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer. The film features Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey in lead roles with a cameo by Sharvari. Siddharth P Malhotra, known for his work on Hichki (2018), has directed the film. It marks Khan's foray into acting.