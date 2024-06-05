Next Article

'Peaky Blinders' to get film adaptation

Cillian Murphy-led 'Peaky Blinders' officially set for big screen adaptation

By Tanvi Gupta 10:01 am Jun 05, 202410:01 am

What's the story The acclaimed British crime drama series Peaky Blinders is set to extend its narrative into a film adaptation, premiering on Netflix. Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will return as the formidable gangster Thomas Shelby. Per Deadline, the upcoming project will be directed by Tom Harper, known for his work on Heart of Stone and Wild Rose, who also directed episodes of the series' first season in 2013.

Why does this story matter?

Peaky Blinders, the beloved British period crime drama, isn't over yet. Set in Birmingham just after World War I, the series follows the rise of the Peaky Blinders, a fictional gang inspired by a real-life 19th-century group. Debuting in 2013, the show captivated audiences for six seasons, culminating in its final season in 2022. Now, thanks to its immense popularity, Peaky Blinders is getting a film adaptation.

'It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me...'

Murphy shared his enthusiasm about the project, reportedly stating, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me...It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans." Echoing Murphy's sentiments, Harper also expressed his delight about reuniting with the team, saying that it's exciting to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.

Production

Steven Knight will pen script, promises 'explosive chapter'

The film's script is written by Steven Knight, the creator of the original series. Knight will co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Other executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. Expressing his anticipation for the upcoming film, Knight said it will be an "explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders's story." The film is scheduled to go into production later this year in association with BBC Film.

Upcoming ventures

A quick look at Murphy's recent achievements; upcoming projects

Murphy has captivated audiences as a ruthless member of the Shelby family in Peaky Blinders. This year, however, Murphy truly exploded onto the scene—sweeping awards season for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer. His transformative performance earned him an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. And, Murphy shows no signs of slowing down. He's currently in talks to reprise his role in Danny Boyle's long-awaited sequel, 28 Years Later.