Excitement builds for 'Pushpa 2's second song, set to release on Wednesday

'Pushpa 2': Second song poster teases return of Pushpa, Srivalli

By Tanvi Gupta 01:46 pm May 28, 202401:46 pm

What's the story The pan-India film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been generating considerable excitement on social media. Adding to the anticipation, the filmmakers unveiled a teaser poster of their second song, Sooseki (Couple Song), on Tuesday. It has also been disclosed that the second single will be released tomorrow, on Wednesday. This development comes as fans eagerly await the film's release on August 15.

Details

Poster features our very own Arjun as Pushpa, Mandanna's Srivalli!

The teaser poster features Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Mandanna as Srivalli, a duo adored by fans as India's favorite jodi (on-screen couple). The poster was shared on the official X/Twitter account with the caption, "Pushpa Raj & Srivalli INDIA KA FAVOURITE JODI are coming to mesmerize us all with #TheCoupleSong #Pushpa2SecondSingle Out tomorrow at 11:07am" "A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical Sung by @shreyaghoshal #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on August 15, (sic)."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Title track

Earlier, the title track 'PushpaPushpa' was unveiled

Recently, the title track PushpaPushpa was unveiled, opening with a tribute to Arjun's transformation from an ordinary man to a renowned gangster. With its infectious groove, the song is poised to dominate music charts for the foreseeable future. Earlier this month, the creators of Pushpa 2 teased the film with a glimpse released on Arjun's birthday. In the teaser, Arjun appeared in a saree. Sporting elaborate traditional gold accessories, he was depicted confronting adversaries in a powerful display.

Release

Fans eagerly await 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' release

Following the release of the teaser poster, social media was flooded with reactions from excited fans. Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 Pushpa: The Rise, and is expected to continue the conflict between characters Pushpa Raj and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Arjun and Mandanna aside, the film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Jagadish Prathap in key roles.

Statement

'Pushpa 2 is going to be so much grander': Mandanna

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is currently in its final shooting phase. Mandaana previously hyped the highly-anticipated film, assuring fans that it would surpass its predecessor in scale and impact. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she expressed, "Pushpa 2 is going to be so much grander. We understand the immense expectations people have, and we're committed to meeting them." Meanwhile, there are speculations that Sanjay Dutt will make a special appearance in the movie.