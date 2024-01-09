Box office collection: 'Animal' passes the sixth Monday test

Box office collection: 'Animal' passes the sixth Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 10:42 am Jan 09, 202410:42 am

'Animal' box office collection

Every time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a release there are two things promised—controversies and box office madness. His recent directorial Animal was no exception as it became the most controversial and talked about film of 2023. The movie has amassed around Rs. 900 crore globally and is surprisingly not showing any signs of slowing down, even in its sixth week.

Aiming for the Rs. 600 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the crime drama earned Rs. 35 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 550.85 crore in India. The film established Ranbir Kapoor as a new-generation superstar and marked his entry into mass cinema. The cast includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, among others.

