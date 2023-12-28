Sharmila Tagore opens up on battling cancer, rejecting KJo's 'RRKPK'

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Sharmila Tagore opens up on battling cancer, rejecting KJo's 'RRKPK'

By Aikantik Bag 12:47 pm Dec 28, 202312:47 pm

Sharmila Tagore opens up about battling cancer and rejecting 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Sharmila Tagore has been a household name for decades and the adept actor is known for her charisma and captivating screen presence. She has now graced the coveted couch of Koffee with Karan with her son and actor Saif Ali Khan. While spilling many Koffee beans, Tagore also mentioned her battle with cancer. She even shared that she had to decline a role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani due to health concerns after her cancer diagnosis.

2/3

Johar's regret of not working with Tagore

During the episode, host Johar expressed his disappointment over not having had the opportunity to collaborate with Tagore. He stated, "I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was my very first choice." "Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn't say yes, but it is a regret I have." Azmi's character of Jamini received praise and her effervescent chemistry with Dharmendra's character Kamal was loved by viewers.

3/3

Tagore's reason for declining the film

Tagore elaborated on her decision to turn down the role and said, "This is at the height of COVID-19. They hadn't really grappled with COVID-19 at that time." "They didn't know the vaccine... We were not vaccinated. You know, after my cancer. So, they didn't want me to take that risk," she revealed. This marked the first time the actor publicly discussed her fight with cancer. Recently, Tagore made a comeback with Gulmohar, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.