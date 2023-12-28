Box office collection: 'Salaar' experiences dip but holds ground

Rebel Star Prabhas is back on celluloid with a bang and his ardent fans are delighted with the success of Salaar. Released on Friday after several delays, the highly anticipated film has emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film in 2023. Though collections have dipped in the last couple of days, the actioner has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark at the global box office.

Inching closer to the Rs. 300 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 17 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 297.4 crore in India. Despite mixed reviews from critics and viewers, it has been performing well commercially. The film's cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Tinnu Anand, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

