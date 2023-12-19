Box office collection: 'Fight Club' fights for stability

By Aikantik Bag

'Fight Club' box office collection

Tamil cinema is known for its distinct storytelling and the recent offering, Fight Club proved the same. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-bankrolled project had the potential but fell prey to stereotypes. The movie received negative reviews from both critics and viewers and is currently struggling for a decent collection. The makers are currently trying to add a much-needed commercial boost.

Inching closer to Rs. 7 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Abbas A Rahmath directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.86 crore in India. The film is based on the drug circuit of North Chennai. The cast includes Vijay Kumar, Monisha Mohan Menen, Kartheekeyan Santhanam, Avinash Raghudevan, and Saravana Vel, among others. The project is bankrolled under Reel Good Films.

