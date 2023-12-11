'Guntur Kaaram's 'Oh My Baby' promo out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Guntur Kaaram's 'Oh My Baby' promo out

By Aikantik Bag 04:51 pm Dec 11, 202304:51 pm

'Guntur Kaaram' releases on January 12

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a force of nature. The actor is one of the most known faces in Telugu films. His upcoming film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram has been in the buzz for a long time and now the makers have unveiled the promo of its upcoming single titled Oh My Baby. The peppy romantic number is slated to release on Wednesday.

2/3

More about the film

The track is crooned by the effervescent Shilpa Rao whereas the lyrics are by Ramjogaiah Sastry. The music is helmed by Thaman S. The makers are leaving no stone unturned and the film is gearing up for a box office explosion on January 12, 2024. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post