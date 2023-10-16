'Saindhav' teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati turns savior; pitted against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By Aikantik Bag Oct 16, 2023

'Saindhav' teaser is out now

Venkatesh Daggubati is a household name in Telugu films. Over decades, he has delivered some stellar performances and now has hopped on the bandwagon of pan-India films. His upcoming film Saindhav is in the buzz and the makers have now unveiled the teaser of the action thriller. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, known for his work on the HIT franchise, the movie is set to grace theaters on January 13, 2024.

Star-studded cast and an interesting plot

The teaser reveals that a group led by a cartel trafficks innocent teens to a terrorist organization, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character, Vikas, masterminding the operation. Daggubati's character, Saiko puts up a fight against the nefarious group. The movie features an enthralling score from Santhosh Narayanan. The cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash in key roles. The project is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli.

